OAKLAND — Kenadee Hermansen went 6-for-8 at the plate, helping Lowell to 12-3 and 6-4 wins over Oakland on Monday in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 doubleheader.

The Oakers end the season 7-18 overall and 7-15 in SD3. The Devils improved to 14-11 and 12-9.

Kalyn Busciglio went 3-for-4 and Mya Fauver was 3-for-4 with a double for Oakland in the first game. Haylee Templeton and Teagan Fauver each added two hits.

Elizabeth Able collected three hits for Lowell in the nightcap. Teagan Fauver went 2-for-4 with a double and triple for the Oakers.

Oakland loses four seniors to graduation: Aurora Meixner, Hannah Wood, Ellie Witten and Franzi Landstafer.

First Game

Oakland;002;100;0;—;3;13;0

Lowell;144;030;x;—;12;14;1

Templeton and T. Fauver; Matthews and Cantrell. W — Matthews. L — Templeton. 2B — M. Fauver (O), Templeton (O), Matthews (L), Able (L). 3B — McNamee (O).

Second Game

Lowell;020;012;1;—;6;13;1

Oakland;210;000;1;—;4;7;1

Aldinger, Matthews (3) and A. Baszler, Cantrell; Templeton and T. Fauver. W — Matthews. L — Templeton. 2B — C. Thacker (O), T. Fauver (O). 3B — Templeton (O), T. Fauver (O).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

