GLENDALE — Oakland scored 14 runs in the top of the sixth inning and handed Glendale a 23-9 loss on Monday in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball game.
Sequoyah Thacker went 2-for-2 with a home run, five RBIs and four runs for the Oakers (2-9-1, 2-8-1 SD3). Hanna Zyzniewski was 3-for-5 with two runs, Mya Fauver went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, four runs and three RBIs, Aubrey Templeton went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs, and Kylie Pfaff was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs.
Morgan Moody was the lone player for the Pirates (0-9) with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs.
Oakland is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Oakridge Wednesday. Glendale travels to Monroe Wednesday for a twin bill.
Oakland;071;10(14);—;23;15;0
Glendale;302;103;—;9;4;1
Templeton and Pfaff; Moody, Hernandez (6) and Harris, Moody (6). W — Templeton. L — Moody. 2B — Fauver 2 (O). 3B — Fauver (O), Witten (O), Moody (G). HR — Thacker (O).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.