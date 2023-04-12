Oakland finds offense and handles Yoncalla 18-2 in softball TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Apr 12, 2023 Apr 12, 2023 Updated 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Teagan Fauver (6) of Oakland catches a pitch during a Special District 4 softball game against Yoncalla Wednesday afternoon in Oakland. The Oakers won, 18-2. Nathan A. Miller/The News Review Cerena Thacker (12) of Oakland hits a single during a Special District 4 softball game against Yoncalla Wednesday afternoon in Oakland. Thacker finished with three hits in the contest. Nathan A. Miller/The News Review Oakland freshman Maddie Dalberti (8) throws a pitch during a softball game against Yoncalla Wednesday afternoon in Oakland. Nathan A. Miller/The News Review Oakland's Teagan Fauver (6) slides into home after hitting an inside-the-park home run against Yoncalla Wednesday afternoon in Oakland. Nathan A. Miller/The News Review Oakland's Emily Weaver (10) of Oakland to handle a hard hit ball as Cecilia Phillips (4) of Yoncalla slides into second base during a softball game Wednesday afternoon in Oakland. Nathan A. Miller/The News Review Tiara Martin (24) of Yoncalla throws a pitch during a softball game against Oakland Wednesday afternoon in Oakland. Nathan A. Miller/The News Review Oakland's Kelsie Pfaff (7) swings at a pitch during a softball game against Yoncalla Wednesday afternoon in Oakland. Nathan A. Miller/The News Review Haylee Templeton (3) of Oakland waits on a throw at first base from shortstop Emily Weaver (10) during a softball game against Yoncalla Wednesday afternoon in Oakland. Nathan A. Miller/The News Review Yoncalla's Kaydee Blanchfill (1) catches a flyball during a softball game against Oakland Wednesday afternoon in Oakland. Nathan A. Miller/The News Review Ashlyn Ellis (13) of Yoncalla hits a line drive during a softball game against Yoncalla Wednesday afternoon in Oakland. Nathan A. Miller/The News Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Oakland Oakers brought plenty of offense to the softball field on Wednesday.Oakland finished with 14 hits — half of them going for extra bases — in an 18-2 victory over Yoncalla in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 game at Oakland High School.The contest was stopped after three innings due to the mercy rule. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Yoncalla, but moved to Oakland because of better field conditions.It was a nice bounce-back for the Oakers (7-3, 5-2 SD4), who lost 15-0 to No. 2-ranked North Douglas in four innings last Saturday in Drain.Oakland had nine players contribute at least one hit against Yoncalla (4-2, 2-2)."We needed a confidence builder after Saturday," Oakland coach Johanna Held said. "It was good to come out and have a strong showing. Once one girl starts hitting it becomes contagious."Sophomore Teagan Fauver went 3-for-3 with a double, an inside-the-park home run, three runs and three RBIs. Sophomore Cerena Thacker was 3-for-4 with a double, triple, three RBIs and two runs.Freshman Kelsie Pfaff had two hits in three at-bats with a double, three runs and two RBIs. Freshman Maddie Dalberti and Mya Fauver both had two RBIs. Dalberti pitched the win, allowing two hits and two runs with two strikeouts and no walks in three innings."Maddie has stepped up for us (in the circle)," Held said. "She doesn't have a lot of speed, but keeps batters off-balance."Nichole Noffsinger and Cecilia Phillips had hits for the Eagles, who committed five errors. Noffsinger doubled and knocked in a run.Oakland is scheduled to host Camas Valley Thursday and travels to Glendale Friday. Yoncalla hosts Oakridge Thursday and visits Days Creek Friday.Yoncalla;200;—;2;2;5Oakland;5(11)2;—;18;14;1Martin and Glover; Dalberti and T. Fauver. W — Dalberti. L — Martin. 2B — Noffsinger (Y), Bean (O), T. Fauver (O), Thacker (O), Pfaff (O), M. Fauver (O). 3B — Thacker (O). HR — T. Fauver (O). Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. 