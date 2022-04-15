ELKTON — The Elkton softball team scored eight runs in the bottom of the third inning and held on for a 12-11 win over Oakland in the first game of a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 doubleheader on Friday.
The Oakers pounded 18 hits and whipped the Elks 20-4 in three innings in the second game.
Jesslyn Humber went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Camille Peters was 2-for-5 with two runs for Elkton (2-9, 2-7 SD3) in the opener. Avree Block pitched the win, striking out 12.
Teagan Fauver went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs and Kalyn Busciglio was 2-for-4 with a double, home run, two runs and two RBIs for the Oakers (3-8, 3-5). Ellie Witten and Haylee Templeton each added two hits.
In Game 2, Mya Fauver led Oakland's offensive attack, going 4-for-4 with a triple, five RBIs and four runs. Teagan Fauver was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs and Witten went 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs.
Cerena Thacker, Templeton and Gwen Field each stroked two hits in the win. Oakland put the game away with 11 runs in the second.
Meleka Byle knocked in two runs for Elkton.
Elkton is scheduled to host North Douglas, while Elkton travels to Glendale Monday.
First Game
Oakland;002;422;1;—;11;13;1
Elkton;208;002;x;—;12;9;4
Templeton and T. Fauver; Block and Rayburn. W — Block. L — Templeton. 2B — T. Fauver 2 (O), Witten (O), Busciglio (O), Templeton 2 (O). HR — Busciglio (O).
Second Game
Oakland;5(11)4;—;20;18;0
Elkton;400;—;4;4;4
Templeton and T. Fauver; Block and Holloway. W — Templeton. L — Block. 2B — Templeton (O), Peters (E), Block (E). 3B — Templeton (O), M. Fauver (O), C. Thacker (O), Weaver (O). HR — Witten (O).
