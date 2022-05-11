OAKLAND — The Yoncalla Eagles and Oakland Oakers split a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball doubleheader on Wednesday, Yoncalla winning the opener 15-5 in six innings and Oakland taking the nightcap 11-10 in eight innings.
Yoncalla (10-12, 8-12 SD3) scored eight runs in the second inning of the first game. Ashlyn Ellis was 2-for-3 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs and Heaven Stevens went 2-for-4 for the Eagles. Tiara Martin pitched the win, striking out eight.
Sequoyah Thacker was 2-for-2 with a triple for the Oakers (6-15, 6-12).
Oakland scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth in the second game. Thacker went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and four runs. Haylee Templeton was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Mya Fauver had two doubles and two RBIs, and Teagan Fauver tripled and singled and scored two runs.
Martin collected three hits, Cecilia Phillips had two hits and Stevens knocked in three runs for Yoncalla.
Yoncalla is scheduled to travel to Oakridge Friday for a doubleheader. Oakland hosts Lowell in a twin bill Thursday.
First Game
Oakland;004;010;—;5;8;2
Yoncalla;180;114;—;15;8;0
Templeton and T. Fauver; Martin and Van Loon. W — Martin. L — Templeton. 2B — M. Fauver (O). 3B — T. Fauver (O), S. Thacker (O), Ellis (Y).
Second Game
Yoncalla;010;302;40;—;10;9;2
Oakland;401;104;01;—;11;13;3
Martin and Van Loon; Templeton and T. Fauver. W — Templeton. L — Martin. 2B — Van Loon (Y), Glover (Y), M. Fauver 2 (O), S. Thacker 2 (O), C. Thacker (O), Templeton (O). 3B — S. Thacker (O), T. Fauver (O).
