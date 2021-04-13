RIDDLE — The Oakland and Riddle softball teams opened the abbreviated spring season with a 15-15 tie on Tuesday.
The contest was called after five innings due to darkness.
The two teams combined to issue 18 walks and made 23 errors. Chloe Wynegar was the lone player with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 for the Irish, who rallied from a 12-0 deficit.
Oakland;264;30;—;15;4;12
Riddle;005;64;—;15;6;11
Templeton and Pfaff; Davenport, S. Miles (3) and A. Miles, Watson (4). 2B — Templeton (O).
