OAKLAND — The Oakland Oakers took advantage of a total of 26 free tickets to first base on their way to a 26-11, four-inning romp over Days Creek in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 softball game Wednesday.
Oakland drew 19 walks and the Oakers were hit by seven pitches, which led to an 11-run second inning and a nine-run fourth which invoked the mercy rule.
Days Creek, which led 8-0 after the top of the second, got a pair of doubles from Riley Crume, while Natalie Harris went 3-for-4 at the plate and drove in three runs. Kaleigh Loiodici had four RBIs for the Wolves.
Every Oakland batter walked at least twice. Kelsie Pfaff was the lone Oaker with two hits. Mya Fauver hit a double, drove in four runs and scored four times, while Cerena Thacker and Teagan Fauver each logged three RBIs.
Days Creek (1-3 SD4) is scheduled to visit Oakridge Friday. Oakland (6-2 overall, 4-1 SD4) visits North Douglas Saturday, weather permitting.
D. Creek;442;1;—;11;12;0
Oakland;0(11)6;9;—;26;8;5
Mumford, Stufflebeam (2), Crume (3) and Harris; Dalberti and T. Fauver. W — Dalberti. L — Mumford. 2B — Crume 2 (DC), Loiodici (DC), Harris (DC), M. Fauver (O).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
