OAKLAND — The Oakland softball team swept a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 doubleheader from Glendale on Friday, winning 13-3 and 29-21.
Sequoyah Thacker led the Oakers (2-5, 2-2 SD3) in the five-inning opener, going 4-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs. Haylee Templeton, Mya Fauver, Ellie Witten and Teagan Fauver each collected two hits, with Templeton knocking in four runs.
Templeton pitched the win, allowing seven hits and one earned run with eight strikeouts and two walks.
Julia Ashmead and Morgan Moody both had two hits for the Pirates (2-4, 1-3).
In Game 2, Oakland finished with 25 hits. Emily Weaver was 5-for-6 with two runs and two RBIs, Witten went 4-for-4 with two triples, six runs and three RBIs, Mya Fauver was 5-for-6 with three doubles, seven RBIs and four runs, and Teagan Fauver went 3-for-5 with two runs.
Moody was 4-for-5 with five runs and two RBIs, while Bailey Mellow went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs for Glendale.
Oakland is scheduled to travel to Oakridge Tuesday. Glendale hosts Elkton on April 11.
First Game
Glendale;111;00;—;3;7;1
Oakland;116;5x;—;13;14;0
Moody and Harris; Templeton and T. Fauver. W — Templeton. L — Moody. 2B — Wood (O), T. Fauver (O), Templeton (O), S. Thacker (O).
Second Game
Glendale;342;336;—;21;9;3
Oakland;507;359;—;29;25;1
Morningstar, Moody (6) and Harris; S. Thacker, Templeton (3) and T. Fauver. W — Templeton. L — Morningstar. 2B — Mellow (G), M. Fauver 3 (O), Templeton (O). 3B — Witten 2 (O).
