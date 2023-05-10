OAKLAND — The Oakland softball team picked up an important win in Class 2A/1A Special District 4 play Wednesday, beating Glendale 7-2 to move into a tie with the Pirates for third place in the league standings.
The contest was stopped in the top of the seventh inning due to rain.
Freshman Maddie Dalberti went 3-for-4 with a double and triple for the Oakers (14-8, 12-7 SD4). Teagan Fauver was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Haylee Templeton went 2-for-4 with a two-bagger.
Dalberti pitched the win, allowing three hits and one earned run with five strikeouts and five walks over six innings.
Morgan Moody homered for the Pirates (14-9, 12-7). She took the loss, giving up six hits and fanning seven in 3 1/3 innings.
"That was a huge win," Oakers coach Johanna Held said. "The girls played really well and our outfielders made some big (defensive) plays."
Oakland hosts No. 2-ranked North Douglas in its regular season finale and Glendale will be at home against Umpqua Valley Christian Friday.
Glendale;100;100;—;2;3;1
Oakland;022;201;—;7;9;3
Moody, Mellow (4) and Kirkland; Dalberti and T. Fauver. W — Dalberti. L — Moody. 2B — Templeton (O), Dalberti (O), Pfaff (O). 3B — Dalberti (O). HR — Moody (G).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.