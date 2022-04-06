Oakridge downs Oakland, 13-3 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Apr 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OAKRIDGE — The Oakridge Warriors remained in first place in Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball on Wednesday with a 13-3 victory over Oakland in five innings.Sadie Snyder, Kayden Davidson and Kaili Kirkhart all had three hits for Oakridge (5-4, 5-0 SD3). Snyder pitched the win.Teagan Fauver and Kalyn Busciglio were both 2-for-3 for Oakland (2-6, 2-3).The two clubs are set to meet again Thursday in Oakland.Oakland;003;00;—;3;6;4Oakridge;701;05;—;13;17;0Templeton and T. Fauver; S. Snyder and Kirkhart. W — Snyder. L — Templeton. 2B — T. Fauver (Oakl), Davidson (Oakr), S. Snyder (Oakr). Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oakridge Warriors Sadie Snyder Oakland Sport Teagan Fauver Kaili Kirkhart Kayden Davidson Kalyn Busciglio Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Loggers Tap House announces new location Man arrested after 'swinging from rafters' at Elmer's Restaurant Jonathan Eric Kurtz Roseburg police cite man for disrupting traffic on consecutive days Gloria Driver TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Orenco Advertising Sales Manager Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Oakridge downs Oakland, 13-3 Roseburg boys knock off Grants Pass in SWC dual South Umpqua wins 12-7 at Marshfield Glide takes 21-11 win over Riddle/Days Creek in SD4 game Public Meetings Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
