Oakridge scores 13-7 softball win over Days Creek TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Apr 25, 2023 Apr 25, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DAYS CREEK — Oakridge scored seven runs in the last two innings to secure a 13-7 victory over Days Creek in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 softball game on Tuesday.Riley Crume went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI for the Wolves (3-5, 3-5 SD4), who made six errors in the loss. Kaleigh Loiodici was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.Shayleigh Mumford took the loss, allowing four hits with three strikeouts, seven walks and three hit batters."We had some bad mental mistakes," D.C. coach Shad Stufflebeam said.The Wolves are scheduled to play a doubleheader at Lowell Wednesday. Oakridge;301;113;4;—;13;4;6Days Creek;211;020;1;—;7;7;6S. Snyder, J. Snyder (6) and S. Terral; Mumford and Harris. W — J. Snyder. L — Mumford. 2B — Crume (DC). Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Dump Truck Driver Yarder Engineer Utility worker Most Popular Changes to dump fees in Douglas County Celebrating 4/20 in Douglas County Keeping Ben Walker's memory alive Roseburg area middle schoolers come together to perform 'Descendants the Musical' Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop to Acquire Kum & Go and Solar Transport from Krause Group Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Colorado Team Stax Seattle Team Stax Tampa Bay Team Stax N.Y. Yankees Team Stax L.A. Dodgers Team Stax
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.