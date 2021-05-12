OAKRIDGE — The Oakridge Warriors swept the Oakland Oakers in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 doubleheader on Wednesday, winning 12-1 and 22-9.
Both contests were stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Sadie Snyder and Jade Snyder each had three hits for Oakridge (9-5, 9-5 SD3) in the opener. Mya Fauver was 2-for-3 with a double and Aubrey Templeton went 2-for-3 with a triple for Oakland (2-11-1, 2-10-1).
In Game 2, the Warriors broke open a close contest with 11 runs in the fourth inning. Trinite Perales was 3-for-3 for Oakridge.
Fauver was 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs, and Ellie Witten and Kylie Pfaff each contributed two hits and two RBIs for the Oakers. Templeton and Ashly Williams both chipped in two hits.
Oakland is scheduled to play a non-league game at Sutherlin Monday.
First Game
Oakland;000;01;—;1;8;3
Oakridge;804;0x;—;12;10;0
Templeton and Pfaff; S. Snyder and Sparks. W — Snyder. L — Templeton. 2B — Fauver (Oakl), S. Snyder (Oakr). 3B — Templeton (Oakl), S. Snyder (Oakr).
Second Game
Oakland;240;30;—;9;14;2
Oakridge;326;(11)x;—;22;11;1
Templeton, Fauver (3), Thacker (4) and Pfaff; S. Snyder and Sparks, Terral. W — Snyder. L — Templeton. 2B — Sparks (Oakr). 3B — Thacker (Oakl), Fauver (Oakl).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.