Oakridge whips Days Creek 15-3 in SD3 playoff

TOM EGGERS
News-Review Sports Editor

May 19, 2022

MONROE — The Days Creek softball team was eliminated from the Class 2A/1A Special District 3 playoffs with a 15-3 loss to Oakridge on Thursday afternoon.

The Wolves dropped to 17-7 on the season.

Oakridge (15-13) later lost to Monroe 15-5 in six innings. The Dragons (19-7) finished third in the league during the regular season.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
