WINSTON — The Sutherlin softball team earned its first win of the season on Tuesday, scoring 11 runs over the last two innings to take an 18-10 victory over Douglas in a Class 3A Far West League game.
Senior Amy Dickover was 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double, five runs and four RBIs for the Bulldogs (1-6), who trailed 6-0 after one inning. Freshman Josie Vermillion went 4-for-4 with a homer, two doubles, four runs and four RBIs, and Ashley Radmer was 4-for-6 with three runs.
Micah Wicks, Marissa Magana and Heaven Richardson each stroked three hits in the win.
Brooklyn Avery led the Trojans (0-7), going 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs. Freshman Samantha Perron, Taylor Watson and Marisa Schultz each collected two hits.
The two teams will play a doubleheader in Sutherlin on Friday, beginning at 3 p.m.
Sutherlin;010;245;6;—;18;23;0
Douglas;600;003;1;—;10;14;1
Vermillion, Richardson (2) and Magana, Vermillion (2); Hale and Avery. W — Richardson. L — Hale. 2B — Magana 2 (S), Dickover (S), Vermillion 2 (S), Bennett (D), Watson (D). 3B — Avery (D). HR — Dickover 2 (S), Vermillion (S).
