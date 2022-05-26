South Umpqua High School’s Violet Richardson (15) is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a home run against Vale during their Class 3A playoff game in Tri City on Wednesday. The Lancers won, 7-1.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
South Umpqua's Raiya Estupinian slides safely into second base under Vale shortstop Alexis Cleaver on Wednesday in Tri City.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
South Umpqua pitcher Violet Richardson throws against Vale in Tri City on Wednesday. Richardson tossed a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts in the Lancers' 7-1 victory.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
South Umpqua's Violet Richardson rounds second base after hitting a home run against Vale in Tri City on Wednesday.
TRI CITY — It was a game the Lancers were supposed to win, and they delivered.
Second-seeded South Umpqua showed some pop in its bats with three home runs and Violet Richardson tossed a one-hitter Wednesday in a 7-1 victory over No. 15 Vale in the first round of the Class 3A softball playoffs.
"There were a ton of nerves all week long," South Umpqua coach J.P. Kelley said. "We were a little spotty at times, but we'll take the W."
The unbeaten Lancers (25-0) will host No. 7 Taft (19-6), an 11-0 winner over No. 10 Brookings-Harbor in five innings, in the quarterfinals Friday.
Richardson belted home runs in the second and fifth innings and finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs.
Ashlyn Vey went 3-for-4 with a triple, freshman Mady Pratt was 1-for-1 with a double and two walks and freshman Haley Twyman added a two-run homer in the sixth inning for South Umpqua.
Richardson, a junior right-hander, shut out the Vikings (12-14) until the seventh, when Kinsey Meisinger hit a solo homer. Richardson finished with 13 strikeouts, two walks and three hit batters.
Freshman Payton Perry took the loss for Vale, giving up nine hits and six earned runs with two strikeouts and three walks.
South Umpqua, which only has one senior (Kiersten Chapman) on its roster, has outscored its opponents 307-52 this season.
The Far West League champion Lancers defeated Taft, the Special District 1 champ, three times during the regular season.
Vale;000;000;1;—;1;1;2
S. Umpqua;020;023;x;—;7;9;1
Perry and Williams; Richardson and Love. W — Richardson. L — Perry. 2B — Pratt (SU), Love (SU). 3B — Vey (SU). HR — Meisinger (V), Richardson 2 (SU), Twyman (SU).
