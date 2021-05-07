RIDDLE — Elkton scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning and defeated Riddle 9-4 in the first game of a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball doubleheader on Friday.
The Irish bounced back in the second game, overcoming eight errors to take an 8-5 victory.
Bailey Peacock was 3-for-5 in the opener for the Elks (4-7, 4-7 SD3). Freshman Kinley Rainwater was 2-for-3 with a double for the Irish (3-8-1, 3-8-1).
In Game 2, freshman Sydney Miles pitched well for Riddle, coach Darci Shivers said. Miles gave up six hits, striking out four and walking one.
Emilee Ball was 3-for-4 with a double, and Alex Miles and Desiree Buchanan were both 2-for-4.
Riddle is scheduled to play at Days Creek Monday. Elkton visits North Douglas Tuesday.
First Game
Elkton;300;006;0;—;9;8;4
Riddle;012;100;0;—;4;6;7
Block and Peacock; S. Miles and A. Miles. W — Block. L — S. Miles. 2B — Block (E), Saunders (E), Rainwater (R).
Second Game
Elkton;101;001;2;—;5;6;4
Riddle;021;113;x;—;8;10;8
Block and Peacock, Raburn (2); S. Miles and A. Miles. W — S. Miles. L — Block. 2B — Gaedecke (R), Rainwater (R), Ball (R).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.