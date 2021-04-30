LOWELL — The Riddle softball team earned its first win of the season on Friday with a 9-8 victory over Lowell in the first game of a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 doubleheader.
The Red Devils won the nightcap 18-7 in five innings.
Freshman Sydney Miles got the pitching win in the opener for the Irish (1-7-1), who overcame 14 errors. Alex Miles was 2-for-4 and Desiree Buchanan went 2-for-5.
"I'm pretty happy with how we swung the bats," Riddle coach Darci Shivers said. "Our communication was good."
Lowell (4-5) stroked 14 hits in the second game. Alex Miles was 3-for-4, Buchanan went 2-for-4 with two doubles and Victoria Renfro, Emilee Ball and Maddison Gaedecke each added two hits for Riddle.
First Game
Riddle;430;020;0;—;9;8;14
Lowell;107;000;0;—;8;7;5
S. Miles and A. Miles; Ly. Plahn and McFadden. W — S. Miles. L — Plahn. 2B — Matthews (L), Pickett (L).
Second Game
Riddle;300;40;—;7;12;11
Lowell;582;3;x;—;18;14;1
S. Miles and A. Miles; Plahn, Brooks (3) and McFadden. W — Plahn. L — S. Miles. 2B — Buchanan 2 (R), Evans (L), Thurman (L).
