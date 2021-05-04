RIDDLE — The Riddle Irish sent the Glendale Pirates home early with a 19-3 rout in four innings in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball game.
The contest was stopped due to the 15-run rule implemented this season.
Maddison Gaedecke was 3-for-3 and Desiree Buchanan went 3-for-4 with a triple for the Irish (2-7-1). Alex Miles, Emilee Ball and Victoria Renfro all were 2-for-4, with Ball hitting a three-bagger.
Freshman Sydney Miles pitched a three-hitter for Riddle. The Irish defense turned a triple play in the third inning, which was started by Renfro at shortstop.
Riddle will host Elkton in a twin bill and Glendale will be at home against North Douglas for a doubleheader Friday.
Glendale;210;0;—;3;3;12
Riddle;438;4;—;19;13;4
Moody and Harris, Hernandez (3); S. Miles and A. Miles. W — S. Miles. L — Moody. 3B — Buchanan (R), Ball (R), Davenport (R).
