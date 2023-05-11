Rogue River sweeps Sutherlin, ends Bulldogs' softball playoff hopes DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email May 11, 2023 May 11, 2023 Updated 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGUE RIVER — The Rogue River Chieftains scored a walk-off win in the second game of a Far West League softball doubleheader to complete a sweep of visiting Sutherlin Thursday.Rogue River scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning of the nightcap for a 7-6 win. The Chieftains won the first game, 12-9.Ava Gill went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Sierra Escalante drove in three runs for Sutherlin (13-10, 7-8 FWL) in the opening game loss, while Ruby Cervantes also drove in two runs with a double.Hailey Blake had two hits and four RBIs for Sutherlin in the second game, while Kellsie Englestad had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run.Sutherlin currently sits in fifth place in the league, four wins behind fourth-place Glide with three games remaining. The Bulldogs are scheduled to visit Lakeview Monday.First Game Sutherlin;130;022;1;—;9;12;7R. River;710;220;x;—;12;11;0Lofton and Zuniga; Braxton and Bushey. W — Braxton. L — Lofton. 2B — Cervantes (S), Moore (RR). 3B — Moore (RR).Second GameSutherlin;020;220;0;—;6;7;4R. River;001;001;5;—;7;8;0Lofton and Zuniga; Kindell, Swanson (4), Braxton (5) and Bushey. W — Braxton. L — Lofton. 2B — Blake (S), Bushey (RR). Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donovan Brink Reporter Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321, ext. 7219. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers RIGGING SLINGER Utility 1 Worker GRADER OPERATOR Most Popular Fullerton IV fifth grade teacher placed on administrative leave Douglas County rocks: 51st annual Gem and Mineral show hosted at fairgrounds Dutch Bros across from Roseburg High School moving locations Local homebuilder heads back to court Tonya Howard-Ball Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News OnPoint Community Credit Union Opens First Corvallis Branch in Local Fred Meyer Seattle Team Stax Boston Team Stax Minnesota Team Stax N.Y. Mets Team Stax
