MEDFORD — Roseburg dropped a Southwest Conference softball doubleheader to North Medford on Saturday, losing 9-4 and 5-4.
"North Medford is really good. You have to play very well to beat them," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said. "Mental errors hurt us today. We left nine runners on base in both games and couldn't come up with the clutch hit."
Shyla Mead was 4-for-4 with a double for the Indians (2-2) in the opener. Olivia Dedmon and Kami Gibson were both 2-for-4.
Gibson took the loss, striking out seven and walking two.
In Game 2, the Black Tornado (3-0) only managed three hits against Roseburg starter Stephanie Blix. The junior right-hander fanned six, walked two and hit one batter.
Haleigh Wambolt was 3-for-3 with a double and Jazmyn Murphy went 2-for-4 for the Tribe.
The Indians travel to South Medford Tuesday for a single game.
First Game
Roseburg;004;000;0;—;4;9;4
N. Medford;050;103;x;—;9;10;3
Gibson and Williams; Hartzhiem and Lawton. WP — Hartzhiem. LP — Gibson. 2B — Mead (R), Lawton 2 (NM). 3B — Drysdale (NM).
Second Game
Roseburg;010;012;0;—;4;9;4
N. Medford;003;110;x;—;5;3;4
Blix and Williams; Hartzhiem and Lawton. WP — Hartzhiem. LP — Blix. 2B — Gibson (R), Wambolt (R), Lawton (NM).
