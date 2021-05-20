Bring on the Black Tornado.
The Roseburg High softball team moved into the Southern Oregon Conference Tournament championship game with a 13-3 win over Grants Pass in five innings on Thursday at Stewart Park.
The Indians (14-3) will meet North Medford (14-3), an 11-1 winner over South Medford in five innings, at noon Saturday in Medford. Both teams are on 10-game winning streaks.
Roseburg scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning to take an 8-2 lead over the Cavers (9-7), then added five more in the fourth to hike its advantage to 10. The contest was stopped after five due to the 10-run rule.
"It was tense at the beginning, but our girls got more confidence as the game went along and got the bats going," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said.
Shyla Mead was 3-for-4 with five RBIs for the Indians, including a two-run homer in the fourth. Jazmyn Murphy, Stephanie Blix and Lileighan Scheid all contributed two hits, with Scheid knocking in three runs. Kami Gibson ripped a solo homer in the fourth, her eighth round-tripper of the season.
Gibson got the pitching decision, allowing five hits and four runs over 3 2/3 innings. She struck out nine, walked one and hit two batters. Blix relieved in the fourth, fanning four.
"Kami was struggling with her command and they started to get their timing down, so I brought in Steph," Blevins said.
The Indians should be motivated to play North Medford, which swept Roseburg 9-4 and 5-4 earlier in the season in a doubleheader in Medford.
"We're really excited to play them," Blevins said. "We've gotten a lot better (since those two games). We're a whole different team."
Grants Pass;002;10;—;3;5;3
Roseburg;035;5x;—;13;15;0
Martin and Woodburn; Gibson, Blix (4) and Williams. W — Gibson. L — Martin. 2B — Medley (GP), Mead (R), E. Murphy (R), Scheid (R). 3B — J. Murphy (R). HR — Mead (R), Gibson (R).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.