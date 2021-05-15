NORTH BEND — The Roseburg softball team had its way with North Bend on Saturday, handing the Class 5A Bulldogs a 15-0 loss in five innings in a nonleague game.
The Indians (12-3) took advantage of the windy conditions, hitting four home runs. Kami Gibson hit a solo round-tripper in the first, Olivia Dedmon had a two-run shot in in the fifth, and Haleigh Wambolt added solo HRs in the third and fourth.
Jazmyn Murphy went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs for Roseburg, which has won eight straight. Navaeh Williams went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Wambolt had three hits in four at-bats with two RBIs, Gibson was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Emma Murphy went 2-for-4 with a double.
Stephanie Blix pitched a one-hitter, giving up a single in the second inning. The junior right-hander struck out 10 and walked none.
The Tribe is expecting to play a conference playoff game Tuesday.
Roseburg;354;12;—;15;15;0
North Bend;000;00;—;0;1;4
Blix and Williams; Shore and Nelson. W — Blix. L — Shore. 2B — Mead (R), E. Murphy (R), Williams (R), J. Murphy 2 (R). HR — Gibson (R), Dedmon (R), Wambolt 2 (R).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.