MEDFORD — Stephanie Blix and Kami Gibson combined on a two-hit shutout as Roseburg whipped South Medford 13-0 on Tuesday in a Southwest Conference softball game.
Olivia Dedmon led a 16-hit attack for the Indians (3-2), going 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Gibson homered and doubled and knocked in four runs.
Roseburg is scheduled to host Grants Pass on Saturday in a doubleheader at Stewart Park, beginning at noon.
Roseburg;101;061;4—;13;16;0
S. Medford;000;000;0;—;0;2;2
Blix, Gibson (5) and Williams; Hudson, Wheelock (5) and Ledendecker. W — Blix. L — Hudson. 2B — Gibson (R), Dedmon (R), Hoshowski (R), Williams (R). HR — Gibson (R).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.