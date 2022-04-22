Due to the weather, the Roseburg High School softball team had to wait a couple of extra days to get the opportunity to put its six-game losing streak to rest.
The Indians did so on Friday, shutting out South Eugene 6-0 at Stewart Park to notch their first Southwest Conference win.
Stephanie Blix went the distance for Roseburg (5-11, 1-5), pitching a five-hitter. The senior right-hander struck out 11, walked none and hit one batter.
"We all came together today," Blix said. "We all put our talents together and finally got the win. It feels good to be successful.
"(The losing streak) was pretty disappointing because we're a good group of girls and should be winning. It's good to get the win and get that off our chest, and we're just going to keep going from there."
Roseburg didn't have a prolific offensive performance against the Axe (3-11, 0-6), who have been outscored 89-5 in conference play. But the Tribe did enough against South Eugene sophomore pitcher Abigail Forbes.
"We're not where we want to be offensively," Roseburg assistant coach John Reynolds said. "Defensively we're looking pretty good. We'd like to string a few more hits together and open games up a little earlier. But anytime we can throw a zero up (defensively) in the game, we're happy with that.
"The experience is there," Reynolds added. "We've got several seniors who've played a lot of softball. For whatever reason things just haven't clicked this year, but the girls are working hard every day. I think we're headed in the right direction."
Blix gave the Indians the lead for good in the bottom of the first, scoring Haleigh Wambolt with a sacrifice fly. Freshman Reaghan Gilbert knocked in Olivia Dedmon with a double that was misjudged by right fielder Zara Karpinski.
In the fifth, Blix doubled and came home on a sacrifice fly by Gilbert. Moriah Hoshowski scored Dedmon with a sacrifice fly and Alina Houghland made it 5-0 with an RBI single, plating pinch-runner Cambria Bachmeier.
Dedmon lined a double in the sixth, scoring Ella Martinez with Roseburg's final run.
Dedmon went 2-for-3 in the contest. Grace Joseph stroked three hits for South Eugene.
The six runs were more than enough to support Blix, who along with senior Kami Gibson gives the Indians two capable pitchers.
"I felt I did good," Blix said. "It hit my spots and finished the game. My curveball worked well today."
"I felt Steph was great," Reynolds said. "After last weekend (at South Medford) she wasn't quite as confident as she needed to be and I think this was huge for her today."
Roseburg returns to conference play Tuesday, hosting Sheldon (13-4, 5-1). The Irish are ranked No. 8 in the latest OSAAtoday Class 6A coaches poll.
"Sheldon is a big one," Reynolds said. "We've got to have it."
S. Eugene;000;000;0;—;0;5;2
Roseburg;200;031;x;—;6;7;1
Forbes and Ransford; Blix and Stribling. W — Blix. L — Forbes. 2B — Gilbert (R), Blix (R), Dedmon (R).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.