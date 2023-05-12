The Roseburg High School softball team ended the regular season Friday with a pair of losses to North Medford in a Southwest Conference doubleheader, falling 5-3 and 10-0 at Stewart Park.
The Indians (10-16, 5-13 SWC) finished with 10 hits off North Medford junior Gabriella Urban in the first game. Emma Murphy was 4-for-4 with an RBI, freshmen Ciera Singleton and Terra Singleton were both 2-for-4, and Haleigh Wambolt knocked in two runs.
Wambolt was a bright spot defensively in center field, throwing out two runners at home.
Roseburg freshman Jasmine Morales took the loss, giving up 11 hits and five runs with three strikeouts and two walks. Rhyan Hamlin, Samara Miles and Urban all had two hits for the Black Tornado (17-9, 13-5), which finished second behind top-ranked Sheldon in the conference standings.
North Medford used back-to-back four-run innings in the fifth and sixth to win the nightcap. Miles and Presley Lawton were both 4-for-5, and Urban added two hits.
Roseburg used three pitchers in the contest, with sophomore Cambria Bachmeier starting and taking the loss.
It was senior day and Roseburg recognized five players who will be leaving the program — Wambolt, Ella Miller, Murphy, Isabel Stribling and Alina Houghland.
"We were ahead of the ball all day long (at the plate) and also hit a lot of hard shots right at them, which was pretty frustrating," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said. "Lack of consistency would sum up (our regular season). We were very sporadic."
The Indians, assuming they don't fall significantly in the 6A power rankings, are expected to be part of the 32-team state playoff field. First-round games begin on May 22.
First Game
N. Medford;011;300;0;—;5;11;2
Roseburg;002;000;1;—;3;10;4
Urban and Lawton; Morales and T. Singleton. W — Urban. L — Morales. 2B — Urban (NM).
Second Game
N. Medford;100;044;1;—;10;15;2
Roseburg;000;000;0;—;0;5;1
Urban and Lawton; Bachmeier, Morales (5), Gilbert (6) and T. Singleton. W — Urban. L — Bachmeier. 2B — Miles (NM), Lawton (NM), Thomas (NM).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
