The Roseburg High School softball team got well offensively at the expense of the Willamette Wolverines on Tuesday.
The Indians pounded out 13 hits and freshman Jasmine Morales pitched a five-inning shutout in an 11-0 victory in a Southwest Conference game at Stewart Park.
Roseburg (10-14, 5-11 SWC) ended a five-game losing streak.
"It was nice to see the girls come together and execute," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said. "It's a huge win for us, especially going into Friday against North Medford."
The Tribe will host the Black Tornado (15-9, 11-5) in a doubleheader on senior day to end the regular season. The first game is set for 2 p.m.
North Medford prevailed in the first meeting between the two clubs earlier this season, winning 6-3 in Medford.
"If we play like we did today, we can win both games," Blevins said.
The Indians scored three runs off Willamette sophomore Jadynn Ireland in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back, notching their third shutout of the season. The contest was stopped early due to the mercy rule.
Morales, a right-hander, gave up four hits with three strikeouts and no walks.
"That's definitely one of the best games she's pitched this year," Blevins said. "She kept the ball down."
Freshman Ciera Singleton collected three hits, including a triple, in four at-bats for Roseburg. Masyn Tabor was 2-for-2 with a double, Emma Murphy went 2-for-3 with a two-bagger, Jordan McArthur went 2-for-3 and freshman Terra Singleton was 2-for-4.
"We worked hard yesterday with our hitting," Blevins said. "The girls did a good job sitting back on the changeup and were disciplined at the plate."
Blevins said Morales had a home run taken away by Willamette's Jocelyn Rush, who made a catch at the fence in the fourth inning.
Roseburg was No. 24 in the Class 6A power rankings as of Tuesday night and is in position to receive an at-large berth for the state playoffs, which begin on May 22.
Willamette;000;00;—;0;4;4
Roseburg;302;06;—;11;13;3
Ireland and Evans; Morales and T. Singleton. W — Morales. L — Ireland. 2B — Murphy (R), Wambolt (R), Tabor (R). 3B — C. Singleton (R).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
