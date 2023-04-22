The Roseburg High School softball team picked up two wins critical to its Class 6A state playoff hopes, sweeping South Eugene 7-0 and 9-3 Saturday afternoon at Stewart Park.
The wins improve the Indians to 9-9 overall and 4-7 in Southwest Conference play. Alone in fifth place in the conference, Roseburg entered the day ranked No. 22 in the OSAA's Class 6A power rankings.
Roseburg pitchers Cambria Bachmeier and Reaghan Gilbert combined to throw a two-hit shutout in the opener, with the Indians scoring all seven of their runs in the second and third innings.
Haleigh Wambolt, Masyn Tabor and Gilbert each had two hits for Roseburg, which also got three runs batted in from Isabel Stribling. Freshman Terra Singleton finished with a pair of RBIs.
In the second game, Gilbert struck out 11 South Eugene batters in her six innings in the circle to earn the victory.
Emma Murphy went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, including a two-run triple in the third inning. Terra Singleton finished with three hits while twin sister Ciera Singleton went 2-for-4. Wambolt, Gilbert and Tabor each drove in two runs.
Murphy's triple was the lone extra-base hit on a day when Roseburg totaled 19 hits over the two games.
"It just was base hit after base hit," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said. "Nothing really exciting, other than we played clean."
Outside of a few free passes issued by the Indians' sophomore pitchers, the team was solid defensively, committing just two errors.
Next up for Roseburg is another key showdown with Grants Pass, a single game scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stewart Park.
"If we can get that one, that was really help our ranking," Blevins said of the game against the Cavers, who moved into a second-place tie with South Medford in the conference standings Saturday with a doubleheader sweep of the Panthers.
First Game
S. Eugene;000;000;0;—;0;2;1
Roseburg;043;000;x;—;7;9;1
Forbes and Ransford; Bachmeier, Gilbert (6) and T. Singleton. W — Bachmeier. L — Forbes.
Second Game
S. Eugene;000;210;0;—;3;5;1
Roseburg;252;000;x;—;9;10;1
Forbes and Ransford; Gilbert, Bachmeier (7) and Martinez. W — Gilbert. L — Forbes. 2B — Ransford (SE). 3B — Murphy (R).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
