Roseburg handles Sunset 8-1 in home opener TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Mar 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The bats warmed up for the Roseburg High softball team on Wednesday.The Indians stroked 16 hits — including two home runs — and defeated Sunset of Beaverton 8-1 in a nonconference game at Stewart Park.Senior right-hander Kami Gibson pitched a four-hitter for Roseburg (1-1), striking out 18 and walking two. She threw 117 pitches, giving up an RBI single in the fourth inning."The team I expected to see showed up today," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said. "The girls were more relaxed."Gibson led off the fifth inning with a solo home run to center field and freshman Reaghan Gilbert added a three-run blast to right-center in the sixth.Shyla Mead went 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and run, and Gilbert was 3-for-4 with three runs. Emma Murphy, Haleigh Wambolt, Gibson and Moriah Hoshowski each had two hits. Roseburg is scheduled to travel to Bend Saturday for a single nonconference contest, beginning at noon.Sunset;000;100;0;—;1;4;3Roseburg;030;113;x;—;8;16;2Pappas, Davies (4) and McKenna; Gibson and Stribling, Martinez (5). W — Gibson. L — Pappas. 2B — Mead (R), Murphy (R). HR — Gibson (R), Gilbert (R). Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Community college coach arrested for online sexual corruption of a minor Roseburg police investigating vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Diamond Lake Boulevard Yue responds to Heard's claims of communist psychological warfare tactics Update: Glide man dies as result of Thursday Diamond Lake Boulevard crash Roseburg man arrested, suspected of buying and selling heroin, fentanyl TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Advertising Sales Manager The City of Myrtle Creek is accepting applications for the position of Special Sections Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Creswell dominates Oakland 16-0 in season opener Roseburg handles Sunset 8-1 in home opener State elections office declines to investigate Ruehle's complaint against Loomis Public Meetings Bundy gets probation, no jail, in 2nd trespassing conviction Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.