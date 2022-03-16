The bats warmed up for the Roseburg High softball team on Wednesday.

The Indians stroked 16 hits — including two home runs — and defeated Sunset of Beaverton 8-1 in a nonconference game at Stewart Park.

Senior right-hander Kami Gibson pitched a four-hitter for Roseburg (1-1), striking out 18 and walking two. She threw 117 pitches, giving up an RBI single in the fourth inning.

"The team I expected to see showed up today," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said. "The girls were more relaxed."

Gibson led off the fifth inning with a solo home run to center field and freshman Reaghan Gilbert added a three-run blast to right-center in the sixth.

Shyla Mead went 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and run, and Gilbert was 3-for-4 with three runs. Emma Murphy, Haleigh Wambolt, Gibson and Moriah Hoshowski each had two hits.

Roseburg is scheduled to travel to Bend Saturday for a single nonconference contest, beginning at noon.

Sunset;000;100;0;—;1;4;3

Roseburg;030;113;x;—;8;16;2

Pappas, Davies (4) and McKenna; Gibson and Stribling, Martinez (5). W — Gibson. L — Pappas. 2B — Mead (R), Murphy (R). HR — Gibson (R), Gilbert (R).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.