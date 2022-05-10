Kami Gibson and her Roseburg teammates were locked in for their Southwest Conference softball matchup with third-ranked South Medford on Tuesday.
The Indians became the first team to shut out the conference-leading Panthers this spring, snapping South's 11-game winning streak with a 3-0 victory at Stewart Park.
Roseburg (11-12, 7-6 SWC), which just two weeks ago appeared in trouble to advance to the Class 6A playoffs, won its sixth straight game. Coupled with North Medford's 8-7 win over Grants Pass, the Tribe moved into sole possession of third place in the SWC.
South Medford (20-4, 11-2) holds a half-game lead over No. 8 Sheldon (18-5, 10-2) in the race for the conference title. The top three finishers in the SWC receive automatic berths for the playoffs.
"This is the team I was talking about at the beginning of the year. Now they're coming through," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said. "This is exactly what Roseburg softball is about. I'm just glad people are seeing it."
Gibson, a senior right-hander, tossed a three-hitter with seven strikeouts and one walk.
South Medford couldn't capitalize on a couple of scoring opportunities. The Panthers had runners on third and second with two outs in the top of the seventh, but Gibson retired Brianna Turrey on a called third strike to end the contest.
"Just happiness. I'm content with the fact that we won our last home game, especially as a senior," Gibson said. "Being able to show them what we have, and what we came from until now.
"The (adrenaline) was there the whole game. I felt good. At first the warmups weren't very good for me, but once I got in the circle I told myself I got this. I was just thinking we have to shut them out."
Gibson got all the run support she needed from Haleigh Wambolt, who stroked a two-run double off South Medford starter Kacee Hudson to the right-center gap with two outs in the bottom of the first inning. Shyla Mead, who had walked, and Stephanie Blix, who reached on a fielder's choice, scored on the hit.
"It felt really nice off the bat," Wambolt said of her game-winner. "It exploded off the bat."
"That was a huge hit. It got the girls pumped up," Blevins said.
The Tribe added its final run in the fifth when Blix doubled, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on an Olivia Dedmon groundball that was mishandled by South third baseman Maddy Fullenwider for an error.
Gibson seemed to have extra velocity on her fastball, but the off-speed pitches made her really tough on this day.
"Everything felt good the whole game," she said. "My two-seam curve and changeup were the most effective. I've developed a great changeup from the past year and they're definitely shocked when I throw it."
"I've been giving Kami a lot of rest," Blevins said. "Normally she goes about three innings and starts slowing down, but she had a full tank of gas today. She ended up throwing a three-pitch inning which has never happened before."
Roseburg now turns its attention to Sheldon, which edged the Indians 3-2 in Roseburg on April 26. Roseburg will face another talented pitcher in sophomore Payton Burnham.
"We've really bonded as a team," Wambolt said. "It has to do with winning games and we're really connecting together."
S. Medford;000;000;0;—;0;3;2
Roseburg;200;010;x;—;3;6;1
K. Hudson, Knutson (5) and Hillyer; Gibson and Stribling. W — Gibson. L — Hudson. 2B — Wambolt (R), Blix (R).
