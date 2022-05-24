Roseburg had three first-team selections in the Southwest Conference softball all-conference voting done by the coaches at the end of the regular season.
Senior first baseman Stephanie Blix, junior outfielder Haleigh Wambolt and freshman utility Reaghan Gilbert were among the first-team honorees.
Blix hit .346 with 12 RBIs and an on base percentage of .489 in SWC games. Wambolt hit .312 with 10 RBIs and an OBP of .375, while Gilbert hit .368 with an OBP of .368.
Roseburg players making the second team were senior pitcher Kami Gibson (1.83 ERA), junior catcher Isabel Stribling, senior third baseman Olivia Dedmon (.343 BA, .531 OBP) and junior outfielder Emma Murphy. Senior shortstop Shyla Mead received honorable mention.
Sheldon sophomore Payton Burnham was named Pitcher of the Year, Grants Pass junior infielder Alexa Medley was Player of the Year and Shane Ramsey of South Medford was Coach of the Year.
SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE
SOFTBALL ALL-LEAGUE
Pitcher of the Year — Payton Burnham, soph., Sheldon.
Player of the Year — Alexa Medley, jr., Grants Pass.
Coach of the Year — Shane Ramsey, South Medford.
First Team
PITCHERS — Kacee Hudson, soph., South Medford; Payton Burnham, soph., Sheldon. CATCHERS — Kinley Pappas, soph., Sheldon; Presley Lawton, soph., North Medford. INFIELDERS — Kirsten Morgan, jr., South Medford; Tori Leyba, sr., Sheldon; Ella Swangard, sr., Sheldon; Alexa Medley, jr., Grants Pass; Stephanie Blix, sr., Roseburg. OUTFIELDERS — Ashlyn Martin, soph., Sheldon; Meara Sain, jr., Sheldon; Samara Miles, jr., North Medford; Haleigh Wambolt, jr., Roseburg. UTILITY — Reaghan Gilbert, fr., Roseburg.
Second Team
PITCHERS — Kami Gibson, sr., Roseburg; Sarah Martin, sr., Grants Pass. CATCHERS — Shelby Hillyer, fr., South Medford; Isabel Stribling, jr., Roseburg. INFIELDERS — June Woster, jr., South Medford; Molly Blanchette, sr., Sheldon; Alyssa Hartzheim, sr., North Medford; Reagan Bruner, jr., Grants Pass; Olivia Dedmon, sr., Roseburg. OUTFIELDERS — Rhyan Hamlin, jr., North Medford; Emma Murphy, jr., Roseburg; Maleyah Thoele, fr., South Medford; Jordan Knutson, fr., South Medford. UTILITY — Jade Zito, sr., South Eugene.
Honorable Mention
PITCHERS — Abigail Langan-Forbes, soph., South Eugene; Gabbi Urban, soph., North Medford. CATCHERS — Nevaeh Harry, jr., Grants Pass; Catia Ransford, fr., South Eugene. INFIELDERS — Gabbi Urban, soph., North Medford; Shyla Mead, sr., Roseburg; Avia Tuguldur, soph., South Eugene; Natalie Plough, sr., Sheldon; Maddy Fullenwider, sr., South Medford. OUTFIELDERS — Nicole Ledendecker, soph., South Medford; Ashley Falk, jr., Grants Pass; Alex Hook, sr., Grants Pass. UTILITY — Mya Guerin, sr., Sheldon.
