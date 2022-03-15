GRANTS PASS — The Roseburg softball team couldn't overcome a four-run deficit and dropped a 4-2 decision to McNary on Tuesday in the season opener for both teams at Grants Pass High School.

The Indians scored both of their runs in the top of the seventh inning, getting RBI singles from Alina Houghland and Moriah Hoshowski.

Houghland finished 2-for-3, while Emma Murphy and Haleigh Wambolt both went 2-for-4 the Indians. Wambolt tripled and doubled.

The Tribe missed a big opportunity in the fourth when it loaded the bases with no outs, but came away with no runs.

"We didn't get enough clutch hits," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said.

Senior right-hander Kami Gibson took the loss, allowing seven hits and two earned runs with six strikeouts and one walk. She threw 88 pitches.

"I thought Kami was amazing. She hit all her spots," Blevins said. "She's developed a changeup, but her two-seam fastball was her go-to pitch and her rise ball was good."

Lacey Vasas was the winning pitcher for the Celtics and had a pair of hits.

Roseburg is scheduled to meet Sunset at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in its home opener.

Roseburg;000;000;2;—;2;9;2

McNary;102;010;x;—;4;7;0

Gibson and Stribling; Vasas and Martin. W — Vasas. L — Gibson. 2B — Wambolt (R), Vasas (M). 3B — Wambolt (R).

