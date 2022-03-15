Roseburg loses 4-2 to McNary in season opener TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Mar 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GRANTS PASS — The Roseburg softball team couldn't overcome a four-run deficit and dropped a 4-2 decision to McNary on Tuesday in the season opener for both teams at Grants Pass High School.The Indians scored both of their runs in the top of the seventh inning, getting RBI singles from Alina Houghland and Moriah Hoshowski.Houghland finished 2-for-3, while Emma Murphy and Haleigh Wambolt both went 2-for-4 the Indians. Wambolt tripled and doubled.The Tribe missed a big opportunity in the fourth when it loaded the bases with no outs, but came away with no runs."We didn't get enough clutch hits," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said.Senior right-hander Kami Gibson took the loss, allowing seven hits and two earned runs with six strikeouts and one walk. She threw 88 pitches."I thought Kami was amazing. She hit all her spots," Blevins said. "She's developed a changeup, but her two-seam fastball was her go-to pitch and her rise ball was good." Lacey Vasas was the winning pitcher for the Celtics and had a pair of hits.Roseburg is scheduled to meet Sunset at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in its home opener.Roseburg;000;000;2;—;2;9;2McNary;102;010;x;—;4;7;0Gibson and Stribling; Vasas and Martin. W — Vasas. L — Gibson. 2B — Wambolt (R), Vasas (M). 3B — Wambolt (R). Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Community college coach arrested for online sexual corruption of a minor Roseburg police investigating vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Diamond Lake Boulevard Yue responds to Heard's claims of communist psychological warfare tactics Updated: Dallas Heard stepping down as Oregon Republican Party chair Roseburg man arrested, suspected of buying and selling heroin, fentanyl TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Advertising Sales Manager The City of Myrtle Creek is accepting applications for the position of Special Sections Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Roseburg loses 4-2 to McNary in season opener Avista is named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the third time Lattice Expands mVision Solution Stack with New Image Processing and Bridging Capabilities Public Meetings Update: Glide man dies as result of Thursday Diamond Lake Boulevard crash Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.