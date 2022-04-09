It's no secret the Roseburg High School softball team is mired in an offensive slump.
The Indians opened Southwest Conference play on Saturday at Stewart Park on a disappointing note, dropping both games of a doubleheader against North Medford by scores of 3-1 and 5-1.
"We've scored two runs in three games, and that's not cutting it," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said. "I'm kind of speechless. I still believe in this team, but we need to get the bats going."
Saturday, the Indians (4-8, 0-2 SWC) finished with 13 hits in the twin bill but only one of them went for extra bases.
In Game 1, the No. 8-ranked Black Tornado (8-4, 2-0) scored all of its runs in the top of the fifth inning, capitalizing on a pair of Roseburg errors.
Rhyan Hamlin got North Medford on the scoreboard with a two-out RBI single to right field. Presley Lawton contributed a run-scoring single, and Samara Miles came home on a fielding error in the outfield on the play to put the visitors ahead.
Roseburg senior right-hander Kami Gibson took the loss, giving up eight hits. She struck out seven, walked none and hit one batter.
"She did her job," Blevins said. "We're not helping her out."
Shyla Mead went 2-for-4 for the Indians, who stranded eight baserunners. Mead scored Roseburg's only run in the first, reaching base on an error and later coming home on a sacrifice fly by Stephanie Blix.
North's Gabbi Urban got the decision, giving up seven hits and no earned runs with two strikeouts and one walk.
North Medford took the lead for good in Game 2 with a run in the second. The Tornado added three runs more in the sixth and one in the seventh, outhitting Roseburg 9-6 in the contest.
Blix was the losing pitcher, fanning five and walking two.
No Roseburg batter had multiple hits.
The Indians resume conference play Tuesday, traveling to Grants Pass (6-7, 2-0) for a single game. The Cavers opened conference with 16-3 and 17-0 victories over South Eugene.
First Game
N. Medford;000;030;0;—;3;8;2
Roseburg;100;000;0;—;1;7;2
Urban and Lawton; Gibson and Stribling. W — Urban. L — Gibson.
Second Game
N. Medford;010;003;1;—;5;9;2
Roseburg;000;000;1;—;1;6;3
Hartzheim, Urban (5) and Lawton; Blix and Stribling. W — Hartzheim. L — Blix. 2B — Dunn (NM), Wambolt (R).
