EAGLE POINT — The Roseburg softball team took care of business on the road Saturday, sweeping Eagle Point 11-1 and 10-0 in a Southern Oregon Conference regional doubleheader.
The second game was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Stephanie Blix tossed a four-hitter with seven strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter for the Indians (6-3) in the opener. Shyla Mead was 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, and Kami Gibson and Emma Murphy both went 3-for-5.
In Game 2, Haleigh Wambolt hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning for the Tribe. Gibson, Mead and Olivia Dedmon each had two hits. Gibson hurled a one-hitter, fanning 10 and walking none.
"It was a solid performance all the way around," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said.
The Indians are scheduled to travel to Central Point on Tuesday to face Crater.
First Game
Roseburg;054;100;1;—;11;15;3
Eagle Point;000;010;0;—;1;4;0
Blix and Williams; Brown and Lierman. W — Blix. L — Brown. 2B — Mead 2 (R), McArthur (R),
Second Game
Roseburg;700;03;—;10;10;0
Eagle Point;000;00;—;0;1;0
Gibson and Williams; Brown and Lierman. W — Gibson. L — Brown. 2B — Dedmon (R), Gibson 2 (R). HR — Wambolt (R).
