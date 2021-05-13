GRANTS PASS — The Roseburg softball team put on a hitting clinic at the expense of Grants Pass on Thursday.
The Indians pounded out 24 hits — nine for extra bases — and ended their Southern Oregon Conference regional season with a 14-5 win.
Roseburg (11-3) won its seventh straight game and took two of three from the Cavers (8-5) this season.
"Taking a win on their field was huge," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said. "We came down here (in 2019) and lost two games (3-0 and 23-4) and I felt we were disrespected by some of their fans. We got a chip off our shoulders today."
The 24 hits by the Indians is easily the most under Blevins, who took over the program in 2020. Every starter had at least one hit.
Shyla Mead went 4-for-5 with two triples and two RBIs. Nevaeh Williams went 4-for-5. Emma Murphy, Olivia Dedmon and Haleigh Wambolt each had three hits, with Wambolt hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning.
Jazmyn Murphy contributed two hits and three RBIs, Kami Gibson had two hits and two RBIs and Lileighan Scheid chipped in a pair of hits.
"We made adjustments at the plate from the last time we faced her (Sara Martin)," Blevins said.
Gibson pitched the win, allowing six hits with 16 strikeouts and three walks.
Roseburg will end the regular season Saturday with a nonleague game at North Bend and is scheduled to play a couple of conference playoff contests next week.
Roseburg;113;130;5;—;14;24;7
Grants Pass;002;300;0;—;5;6;1
Gibson and Williams; Martin and Woodburn. W — Gibson. L — Martin. 2B — E. Murphy (R), Dedmon (R), Williams (R), Gibson (R), J. Murphy (R), Blix (R), Totten (GP). 3B — Mead 2 (R), Martin (GP). HR — Wambolt (R).
