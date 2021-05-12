With the 2021 truncated spring season winding down, the Roseburg High School softball team finds itself on a roll.
The Indians posted their fifth straight shutout on Wednesday, defeating South Medford 10-0 in five innings in a Southern Oregon Conference regional game at Stewart Park.
Roseburg (10-3) has won six straight games and eight of its last nine. The Tribe concludes conference play Thursday at Grants Pass (8-4) and plays a non-league contest at North Bend Saturday.
Roseburg is scheduled to play a couple more games next week, which is called "Culmination Week."
"Kind of sad (the season) is almost over," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said. "We're getting better and better. Our pitching is awesome and we've been hitting the ball like crazy."
The Indians finished with 16 hits against South Medford (2-10) on senior day, scoring six runs in the bottom of the fifth to bring the 10-run rule into effect.
"It was a good game all the way around," Blevins said.
Kami Gibson pitched a one-hitter, giving up a leadoff single to June Woster in the first. The junior right-hander struck out 11 and walked one.
"Her dropball was amazing," Blevins said.
Roseburg had six players get at least two hits.
Olivia Dedmon was 4-for-4 with a double and Shyla Mead went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, highlighted by a solo home run in the fourth.
Stephanie Blix was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Nevaeh Williams went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Gibson had two hits in three at-bats and Emma Murphy was 2-for-4.
Haylee Schulze executed a suicide squeeze bunt for a single in the fifth, scoring Kinsey Brelage on the play.
The Tribe's two seniors, Schulze and Jazmyn Murphy, were recognized before the game.
S. Medford;000;00;—;0;1;0
Roseburg;300;16;—;10;16;1
Ledendecker, Hudson (3) and Turrey; Gibson and Williams. W — Gibson. L — Ledendecker. 2B — Dedmon (R). HR — Mead (R).
