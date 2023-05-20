Roseburg’s Haleigh Wambolt connects with a pitch against South Medford during a Southwest Conference game at Stewart Park earlier this season. Wambolt and the Indians will play at South Salem Monday in a Class 6A first-round playoff game.
Roseburg’s softball team enters Monday’s OSAA Class 6A first-round playoff game against South Salem as a heavy underdog, but head coach Dave Blevins believes his team can give the Saxons a run for their money.
The No. 27-seeded Indians (10-16), who finished fifth in the Southwest Conference, visit No. 6 South Salem (19-5), the Central Valley Conference runner-up. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
“If we show up and play like we’re capable of, we have a chance of beating them,” Blevins said. “We’ll go in and give it everything we have. I’m looking for us to compete ... I want South Salem to earn it, so we can walk away knowing we gave our best.”
Roseburg is seeking its first postseason win under Blevins. The Indians’ last playoff game win came over Barlow in 2019, the year they advanced to the quarterfinals before losing to Sunset.
Roseburg and South Salem met during the regular season, with the Saxons winning 8-1 on May 1 at Stewart Park. South Salem junior right-hander Rowan Thompson tossed a three-hitter, striking out 11. The Tribe’s only run came on a homer by Haleigh Wambolt.
The 5-foot-11 Thompson, who has committed to the University of Oregon, is effective with her screwball and two-seam fastball. She’s also a threat at the plate along with senior first baseman Hallie Olson, senior catcher Mackenzie Scott, senior shortstop Desi Hatfield and senior rightfielder Hannah Tapusoa.
“We have to beat their pitcher,” Blevins said. “Our girls have been working really hard all week at hitting and we’ve got to put the ball in play. It comes down to our pitching, too. We have to limit those walks and not give them extra opportunities.”
Freshman right-hander Jasmine Morales (5-8 record, 3.93 ERA) will get the start in the circle for Roseburg. Morales missed the earlier contest with South Salem with an injury, Blevins said.
“If Jasmine keeps the ball down and lets the defense make plays behind her, we’ll be fine,” the coach said.
Roseburg’s batting order will be comprised of freshman catcher Terra Singleton (.325 average), freshman shortstop Ciera Singleton (.314), senior rightfielder Emma Murphy (.422, 24 RBIs), senior centerfielder Wambolt (.358, three homers, 17 RBIs), Morales (.323), sophomore leftfielder Masyn Tabor (.290), senior third baseman Isabel Stribling (.191), senior first baseman Alina Houghland (.114) and junior second baseman Jordan McArthur (.163).
Sophomore designated player/pitcher Reaghan Gilbert won’t play due to a back injury.
The Roseburg-South Salem winner will face the winner between No. 22 Glencoe (13-14) and No. 11 Westview (16-11) in the second round Wednesday.
In other first-round matchups Monday involving SWC teams: No. 32 Central Catholic (9-14) at No. 2 Sheldon (25-1), No. 17 Grants Pass (17-10) at No. 16 Roosevelt (16-7), No. 25 Nelson (16-8) at No. 8 North Medford (17-9) and No. 30 Liberty (10-12) at No. 3 South Medford (20-6).
Tigard is the defending state champion.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
