The 2023 Roseburg High School softball team has produced 43 hits and 30 runs through three games.
Yes, that's a small sample size, but the Indians — even with their share of youth — certainly show the potential to amp up their offensive production this season after only averaging 4.2 runs a game last year.
Roseburg finished with 20 hits in a 15-11 win over Gresham in the second game of a nonconference doubleheader on Friday at Stewart Park. The Gophers won the opener, 4-3.
The Tribe collected 15 hits in a 12-4 victory at Sunset in its season opener Wednesday.
"We've got a lot of talented girls. We're a lot more aggressive and have more confidence in the box this year," said Roseburg sophomore first baseman/pitcher Reaghan Gilbert, a returning first-team All-Southwest Conference utility player.
"We're putting the ball in play. If we just keep doing that and our defense backs us up, and we all work well together, we'll be unstoppable."
The Indians were inconsistent offensively last season and it led to a 12-15 overall record. Roseburg lost to Newberg 4-2 in eight innings in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Roseburg lost five seniors to graduation and has five returning starters in Gilbert, seniors Haleigh Wambolt, Emma Murphy and Isabel Stribling, and junior Jordan McArthur (second base). Wambolt received first-team all-conference honors as an outfielder, while Murphy (outfield) and Stribling (catcher) were both second-team picks.
"We're doing a good job," said Wambolt, who will play at Bushnell University in Eugene next year. "We're really communicating this year and the bond is amazing. We spend a lot of time together, so that's good.
"I think we can do a lot better. We've had a struggle with practice (outside) because of the weather and have a ways to go, but have huge potential."
Roseburg fourth-year head coach Dave Blevins calls his latest team young and scrappy. The Indians are carrying five seniors, one junior, five sophomores and four freshmen. Some of those will swing between the junior varsity and varsity.
"I thought this was going to be a rebuilding year, but all these kids played competitive softball all summer long. They've been grinding," Blevins said. "They're hungry, they believe in themselves and believe what us coaches are trying to preach. It doesn't matter who I put in.
"The chemistry is great, and that's one reason why we're playing the way we are. The seniors are being great leaders and helping the young kids — they know the freshmen and sophomores are the future of this program, and everybody gets along and is positive."
The freshmen will make an impact. Friday, the Tribe had three newcomers in the starting lineup in pitcher Jasmine Morales, shortstop Ciera Singleton and catcher Terra Singleton. Ciera Singleton, a left-handed batter, hits No. 2 in the lineup behind Wambolt.
Morales, at this point, is the No. 1 pitcher and is expected to open in the circle against South Eugene Tuesday in the SWC opener. Sophomore Cambria Bachmeier and Gilbert, who both pitched in Friday's second game, will also see time.
"I've never watched Jasmine play (before this year), but she works and works and that's what you've got to do to be successful," Blevins said. "Reaghan has been struggling in the circle, but I feel she got her confidence back today and we can get a few innings with Cambria. She threw well today, but by the third you could tell she was getting tired."
Morales can also swing the bat. She was 5-for-5 against Gresham in the second game. Gilbert, Ciera Singleton and McArthur all collected three hits, while Murphy, Masyn Tabor and Ella Martinez had two apiece.
Gresham scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to win the first game. La Terra Foster-Frison was 3-for-4 with a home run for the Gophers, while Wambolt went 2-for-3 with a four-bagger for the Tribe.
Sheldon is the team to beat in the SWC this season and South Medford looks strong. Sheldon was ranked No. 3 and South Medford No. 4 in the OSAAtoday 6A preseason coaches poll. North Medford received votes.
Friday's Games
First Game
Gresham;101;000;2;—;4;10;0
Roseburg;101;001;0;—;3;8;3
K. Downing and Sakellar; Morales and T. Singleton. W — K. Downing. L — Morales. 2B — A. Downing (G), Morales (R). HR — Foster-Frison (G), Wambolt (R).
Second Game
Gresham;400;311;2;—;11;14;6
Roseburg;321;360;x;—;15;20;5
Gaboury Parker, K. Downing (5), Gaboury Parker (5) and Herrejon; Bachmeier, Gilbert (6) and Martinez. W — Bachmeier. L — Gaboury Parker. 2B — A. Downing 2 (G), Foster-Frison (G), Gardenhire (G), Wambolt (R), C. Singleton 3 (R), Murphy (R), Morales (R), Gilbert 2 (R).
