MEDFORD — The Roseburg softball team went 3-1 in its four games at the North Medford Spring Break Invitational at US Cellular Field.
Every team at the tournament dealt with inclement weather, with Tuesday providing crippling wind and low temperatures.
“When we were throwing infield, the ball would actually move,” Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said of his team’s warm-up before the game with Aloha. “But it still wasn’t as windy as (Monday).”
The Indians (6-2 overall) swept its two games Monday, beating Glencoe 5-1 and routing North Salem 16-0. Roseburg split its Tuesday games, edging Aloha 6-5 but falling to Del Norte, California, 8-5 to wrap up the tournament.
Jasmine Morales threw a complete-game three-hitter against Glencoe, surrendering one unearned run while striking out five. Haleigh Wambolt, Ciera Singleton and Masyn Tabor each recorded two hits in the win, with Tabor driving in a pair of runs.
Reaghan Gilbert went 4-for-4 with four RBIs in the win against North Salem, helping back a four-inning no-hitter pitched by Cambria Bachmeier. Bachmeier struck out 12 and walked just two North Salem batters. Terra Singleton had a pair of hits and scored twice also for the Indians.
Tuesday, Roseburg scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth innings to get past Aloha, and leaned on its “small ball” to make the comeback.
The Indians trailed 5-0 after three innings, but got two runs back in the bottom of the fourth and tied the game on a three-run triple by Emma Murphy in the bottom of the sixth. Murphy would score the game-winning run on a single by Jasmine Murphy.
Defense, however, proved to be Roseburg’s demise against Del Norte, which had just three earned runs thanks to five Indians errors in the Nighthawks’ 8-5 win. “We had three crucial errors in one inning,” Blevins said. “That was pitching we should have been teeing off on. It was just one of those games.”
A single throwing error by Roseburg led to three Del Norte runs. Terra Singleton (2-for-3, two runs) was the lone Roseburg player with multiple hits.
The tournament was solid experience for the Tribe, which starts a majority of underclassmen.
“I didn’t know how we were going to be with us being so young, but I’m surprised to see the talent we have,” Blevins said. “We should be undefeated, but I’m super pleased of where we’re at right now. We have a lot of new faces, and the upperclassmen are doing a great job of communication.”
Roseburg is scheduled to resume Southwest Conference action Monday with a home doubleheader against Grants Pass.
MONDAY’S GAMES
First Game
Glencoe 000 100 0 — 1 3 3
Roseburg 212 000 x — 5 10 0
Farrimond and Plummer; Morales and T. Singleton. W — Morales. L — Farrimond. 2B — Hill (G), Wambolt (R).
Second Game
Roseburg 770 2 — 16 11 1
North Salem 000 0 — 0 0 5
Bachmeier and T. Singleton; North Salem information unavailable. 2B — Gilbert 2 (R), Mattox (R), Murphy (R). 3B — T. Singleton (R), Miller (R).
TUESDAY’S GAMES
First Game
Aloha 032 000 — 5 7 1
Roseburg 000 204 — 6 14 3
Eidson and Vandebrake; Morales and T. Singleton. W — Morales. L — Eidson. 2B — Sweatman (A), Foust (A). 3B — Murphy (R).
Second Game
Roseburg 012 020 — 5 6 5
Del Norte (CA) 130 40x — 8 7 2
Bachmeier, Morales (5) and T. Singleton; Beckwith and Brunetti. W — Beckwith. L — Bachmeier. 2B — T. Singleton (R). HR — Morales (R).
