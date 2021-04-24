The Roseburg High softball team came up with some clutch hits and edged Grants Pass 4-3 in the first game of a Southern Oregon Conference regional doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Stewart Park.
The Cavers (4-2) scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning and won the second game, 13-9. The Indians (4-3) had rallied from an eight-run deficit to tie the contest at 9-9 in the sixth.
"I was hoping to get both of them, but at least we won one," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said. "That was a great comeback we made. We had some critical errors (in the second game) and had some pitching issues in both games."
Kami Gibson hit a solo home run in the second inning and Shyla Mead added a two-run blast in the fifth during the first game. Sophomore Haleigh Wambolt added an RBI double in the fifth.
In Game 2, Grants Pass took a 9-1 lead before the Indians made their comeback in the sixth. Wambolt delivered a three-run homer in the inning.
Blevins said Navaeh Williams had a home run over the fence in the sixth taken way by the umpire. Emma Murphy, Olivia Dedmon, Gibson and Wambolt all had two hits in the contest.
Roseburg will be on the road next Saturday, traveling to Eagle Point for a twin bill.
First Game
Grants Pass;012;000;0;—;3;9;4
Roseburg;010;030;x;—;4;5;3
Martin and Woodburn; Gibson, Blix (4) and Williams. W — Blix. L — Martin. 2B — Wambolt (R). 3B — Medley (GP), Woodburn (GP). HR — Gibson (R), Mead (R).
Second Game
Grants Pass;040;023;4;—;13;17;3
Roseburg;010;008;0;—;9;13;2
Martin and Woodburn; Blix, Gibson (4), Blix (6) and Williams. W — Martin. L — Blix. 2B — Medley 2 (GP), Berg (GP), Woodburn (GP), Dedmon (R), Williams (R), Gibson (R), J. Murphy (R). HR — Wambolt (R).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.