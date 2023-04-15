EUGENE — After losing the opener 5-4 in eight innings, the Roseburg softball team rebounded for an 11-7 victory in 10 innings in the nightcap in a Southwest Conference doubleheader on Saturday.
The Indians scored five runs in the top of the 10th to win the second game. Freshman Ciera Singleton was 3-for-6 and Emma Murphy went 2-for-4. Cambria Bachmeier pitched the win, allowing seven hits and seven runs with nine strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter.
Jocelyn Rush hit a two-run homer for the Wolverines (5-10, 2-6).
Willamette pushed over a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to take the first game. Shaylinn Rohde scored the deciding run on a Roseburg error.
Murphy had two hits in four at-bats for the Tribe, which committed six errors in the contest. Freshman Jasmine Morales took the loss, giving up four hits and four runs with five strikeouts, five walks and one hit batter.
Winning pitcher Jadynn Ireland allowed five hits, fanning four and walking two.
"I'm very disappointed (with the split)," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said. "That was the sloppiest softball I've been a part of. We were flat and made a lot of mistakes. Their pitcher threw a lot of off-speed pitches and we couldn't leave them alone."
First Game
Roseburg;001;101;10;—;4;5;6
Willamette;000;031;01;—;5;4;4
Morales and T. Singleton; Ireland and Evans. W — Ireland. L — Morales. 3B — Rohde (W).
Second Game
Roseburg;212;010;000;5;—;11;13;3
Willamette;002;040;000;1;—;7;7;8
Bachmeier and T. Singleton; Ireland and Evans. W — Bachmeier. L — Ireland. HR — Rush (W).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
