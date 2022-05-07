The Roseburg High School softball team is making a bit of a resurgence in the last couple of weeks of the regular season.
After losing six straight games in April, the Indians have come back and put themselves in position to finish in the top three in the Southwest Conference.
Roseburg stroked 28 hits and swept Grants Pass Saturday in a doubleheader at Stewart Park, winning 6-3 and 10-5 on senior day.
The Tribe (10-12, 6-6 SWC) moved into a tie with the Cavers (10-13, 6-6) for third place in the conference with three games remaining. Roseburg won the season series with G.P. and would receive the SWC's third and final berth for the Class 6A state playoffs should the two teams finish in a tie.
South Medford (20-3, 11-1) and Sheldon (18-5, 10-2) hold down the top two spots.
"These games really showed we're ready and want to fight to be in the top three," Roseburg shortstop Shyla Mead said. "We were on with our hitting. We were confident ... all the way up and down the lineup we were hitting and that's what helped us win today."
"I'm really proud of us," third baseman Olivia Dedmon added. "We really needed these wins and it puts us higher in the playoff rankings. It's working out, we're finally figuring things out together on the field."
The Indians, who shut out North Medford 3-0 in Medford last Tuesday, have won five straight.
Kami Gibson pitched the win in the opener, allowing eight hits and three runs. The senior right-hander struck out 10 and walked one.
Emma Murphy went 3-for-4 and Mead was 2-for-4 in the contest. Alexa Medley went 4-for-4 and Alyssa Jimenez was 2-for-3 for the Cavers.
In Game 2, Grants Pass took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first but the Indians answered with five in the bottom half.
Freshman Reaghan Gilbert ripped an RBI double off the fence and later came home on a single by Mead in the third to make it 8-2.
Haleigh Wambolt knocked in a run with a single in the fourth. The Tribe scored its final run of the contest in the fifth when Isabel Stribling singled and scored on a triple by Mead.
Roseburg finished with 18 hits in the nightcap. Mead, Murphy and Wambolt all went 3-for-4, and Stephanie Blix and Gilbert each contributed two hits.
Blix, a senior right-hander, got the decision. Medley and Atianna Vainuku Johnson both went 3-for-4 for G.P.
"We were telling the girls they have to own the box," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said. "Step out, and take a couple of swings if you need to. The plan was to be aggressive and that's what they did. Hitting is contagious — once a couple start hitting, they all start hitting."
Roseburg recognized six seniors — Gibson, Blix, Mead, Moriah Hoshowski, Dedmon and Peyton Stoffal. Stoffal is a team manager.
Roseburg is scheduled to host South Medford at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, weather permitting. The Panthers, bidding for their first conference championship, are unranked in the OSAAtoday 6A coaches poll but No. 2 in the power rankings.
"If we put our heads in and focus, I think we can definitely beat them," Mead said.
First Game
Grants Pass;000;110;1;—;3;8;2
Roseburg;100;401;x;—;6;10;2
Martin and Harry; Gibson and Stribling. W — Gibson. L — Martin. 2B — Medley (GP), Falk (GP), Wambolt (R).
Second Game
Grants Pass;200;010;2;—;5;10;2
Roseburg;512;110;x;—;10;18;2
Martin, Falk (3) and Harry, Johnson (5); Blix and Stribling. W — Blix. L — Martin. 2B — Bruner (GP), Martin (GP), Wambolt (R), Hoshowski (R), Gilbert (R). 3B — Mead (R).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.