Dave Blevins had to wait more than a year to get his first win as Roseburg High School's head softball coach.
Blevins' team didn't get an opportunity to play in 2020 as the spring high school season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But the Indians tasted success in their return to the diamond on Wednesday, sweeping Crater in a doubleheader, 5-4 and 3-2, at sun-baked Stewart Park.
Kami Gibson's RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning scored Emma Murphy with what turned out to be the winning run in the opener. Stephanie Blix brought Emma Murphy home with a walk-off single with one out in the eighth to give the Tribe the victory in the nightcap.
"It was closer than I expected," Blevins said. "For our first games of the season and waiting for a whole year, I'm glad we got this out of the way and can move forward. This was a nail biter. Crater's always been super tough and Chris (Arnold) is a heck of a coach."
The Comets, who used to play against Roseburg in the Southern Oregon Conference, are a Class 5A school now. Arnold guided Crater to three straight 5A state championships from 2007-09.
"It feels so nice to be playing again," Roseburg junior third baseman Olivia Dedmon said. "It's a sigh of relief, now that we can be out here and play as a team and show everybody what we have. I'm proud of what we did today."
"We were all anxious because we wanted to play and were excited," added Gibson, a junior pitcher/first baseman. "We just didn't know how it was going to go. We have a lot of grit and play for each other. We always pick each other up."
Gibson pitched the win in the first game, giving up six hits and three earned runs. The right-hander struck out seven and walked one.
Gibson got run support early as Dedmon hit a three-run homer with one out in the second inning and Nevaeh Williams had a solo shot in the third.
But the Comets got even with three runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. Kailee Davis scored on a passed ball, Alyssa Kilbane knocked in a run on a groundout and Maddie Sheadel and Davis had RBI singles.
"I felt good. After that (fourth inning) I had to let it go by and keep pushing through," Gibson said. "My two-seam out and changeup was good, once we started throwing it."
"Kami threw very well," Blevins said. "By the fourth inning they started getting their timing down, so we started throwing more changups and it was working. Nevaeh (Williams) did a heck of a job framing (the pitches)."
Williams went 3-for-3 at the plate in the contest. Dedmon had two hits in three at-bats, while Jazmyn Murphy and Emma Murphy were both 2-for-4.
Davis and Sheadel each had a pair of hits for Crater.
In Game 2, the Tribe pulled out the win despite managing only four hits.
The Comets took a 2-0 advantage on a sacrifice fly by McKenna Sease and an RBI single by Kilbane.
But Crater made two costly errors in the bottom of the fifth, leading to two Roseburg runs.
The Tribe got the win in extra innings. Blix ripped her single to the outfield fence off Crater reliever Caitlyn Warner after Emma Murphy had reached on an error, stole second and advanced to third on a groundout by Gibson.
Shyla Mead tripled and singled in the game for Roseburg. Blix, a right-hander, picked up the decision, allowing nine hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
"I love both of them (Gibson and Blix)," Dedmon said. "They're both great pitchers. They both have such different pitches between them and it's nice to have that variety out there."
The Indians are scheduled to play a doubleheader at North Medford on Saturday, beginning at noon.
First Game
Crater;000;310;0;—;4;6;4
Roseburg;031;001;x;—;5;11;0
Warner and Laws; Gibson and Williams. WP — Gibson. LP — Warner. 2B — Sease (C), Perez (C). HR — Dedmon (R), Williams (R).
Second Game
Crater;001;010;00;—;2;9;3
Roseburg;000;020;01;—;3;4;3
Perez, Warner (6) and Laws; Blix and Williams. WP — Blix. LP — Warner. 2B — Hillyer (C). 3B — Mead (R).
