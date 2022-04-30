Roseburg wins two from South Eugene TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Apr 30, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Haleigh Wambolt MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EUGENE — The Roseburg High softball team completed a season series sweep of South Eugene on Saturday, winning both games of a Southwest Conference doubleheader at Sheldon High School.The Indians (7-12, 3-6 SWC) won the opener 7-1 and took the nightcap 11-1 in five innings.Stephanie Blix and freshman Reaghan Gilbert combined on a three-hitter in the first game. Blix got the decision, giving up two hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks over four innings.Blix, Kami Gibson and Haleigh Wambolt each went 2-for-4 for the Tribe at the plate. Blix tripled and doubled.Wambolt went 2-for-3, including a three-run homer in the fifth inning, in the second game. Blix went 2-for-3 with two doubles and Gibson was 2-for-3.Blix pitched the win, tossing a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks.Roseburg played without starting third baseman Olivia Dedmon, a senior who was injured during practice.The Indians are scheduled to travel to North Medford Tuesday for a conference game. First GameRoseburg;101;400;1;—;7;10;1S. Eugene;000;001;0;—;1;3;3Blix, Gilbert (4), Blix (7) and Stribling; Forbes and Ransford. W — Blix. L — Forbes. 2B — Blix (R), Wambolt (R). 3B — Murphy (R), Blix (R).Second GameRoseburg;400;07;—;11;11;1S. Eugene;100;00;—;1;4;1Blix and Stribling; Forbes and Ransford. W — Blix. L — Forbes. 2B — Blix 2 (R). 3B — Mead (R). HR — Wambolt (HR). Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. 