The Roseburg softball team ran into a buzzsaw called the South Salem Saxons on Monday.
The No. 6-seeded Saxons dominated the No. 27 Indians in a first-round game of the OSAA Class 6A playoffs, winning 10-0 in five innings in Salem. The contest was stopped early due to the mercy rule.
Junior Rowan Thompson, who has committed to the University of Oregon, tossed a one-hitter for South Salem (20-5). She struck out 11 and walked one.
"They (Saxons) were ready to go. They looked like a whole different team than the one we played earlier this season," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said. "(Rowan) is a very good pitcher and they hit the cover off the ball. If they play like that the rest of the way, they're going to go far."
South Salem took a 3-0 lead in the first inning, getting a solo home run from Mackenzie Scott. The Saxons built the advantage to nine with six more runs in the second, with Hallie Olson ripping a three-run homer.
Ashley Orr finished 3-for-4 with a triple, Olson was 2-for-3 and Scott was 2-for-4 for S.S., which will host No. 11 Westview (17-11) Wednesday in the second round.
Freshman Ciera Singleton had the lone hit for Roseburg (10-17), doubling in the first inning. Isabel Stribling was the only other baserunner for the Tribe, drawing a walk.
Freshman Jasmine Morales took the loss, getting replaced by sophomore Cambria Bachmeier in the second inning.
The Indians lose five seniors to graduation — Ella Miller, Emma Murphy, Haleigh Wambolt, Stribling and Alina Houghland.
In other first-round games Monday involving Southwest Conference teams: No. 1 Sheldon walloped No. 32 Central Catholic 24-0 in five innings, No. 17 Grants Pass whipped No. 16 Roosevelt 13-1 in five, No. 8 North Medford defeated No. 25 Nelson 9-3 and No. 3 South Medford shut out No. 30 Liberty 6-0.
Roseburg;000;00;—;0;1;2
S. Salem;361;0x;—;10;12;0
Morales, Bachmeier (2) and T. Singleton; Thompson and Scott. W — Thompson. L — Morales. 2B — C. Singleton (R), Scott (SS), Olson (SS), Hatfield (SS), Tapusoa (SS). 3B — Orr (SS). HR — Scott (SS), Olson (SS).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
