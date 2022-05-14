EUGENE — The Roseburg High School softball team ended a roller coaster regular season on a downer Saturday afternoon.

Eighth-ranked Sheldon limited the Indians to seven hits and swept a Southwest Conference doubleheader, winning 7-1 and 8-1.

"It just wasn't our day," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said. "We weren't aggressive at all (at the plate) and made some bad mental errors, and it was pretty disappointing."

The good news: The Tribe (11-14, 7-8 SWC) will finish third in the conference and receive an automatic berth in the Class 6A playoffs, which start on May 23.

Sheldon (20-5, 12-2) needs a win over last-place South Eugene Monday to earn a share of the SWC title with No. 3 South Medford (22-4, 13-2).

Alina Houghland had both of Roseburg's hits in the opener. Kami Gibson took the loss, allowing seven runs with six strikeouts, three walks and one hit batter over five innings.

Sophomore Payton Burnham pitched the win for the Irish, fanning 11 and walking two over six innings. Tori Leyba went 3-for-4, Meara Sain was 2-for-4 and Ashlyn Martin homered.

Sheldon scored six runs in the sixth inning to sew up the win in the second game. Leyba, Burnham, Ella Swangard and Molly Blanchette all had two hits for the Irish, and Swangard homered.

Gibson produced Roseburg's lone run with a solo homer in the fourth. Stephanie Blix took the loss, giving up 12 hits and eight runs.

Blevins said Roseburg would like to add a nonleague game to its schedule before the playoffs start.

First Game

Roseburg;010;000;0;—;1;2;1

Sheldon;202;030;x;—;7;8;0

Gibson, Blix (6) and Stribling; Burnham, Gilhuber (7) and Pappas. W — Burnham. L — Gibson. 2B — Burnham (S), Pappas (S). 3B — Sain (S). HR — Martin (S).

Second Game

Roseburg;000;100;0;—;1;5;3

Sheldon;002;006;x;—;8;12;1

Blix and Stribling; Burnham and Pappas. W — Burnham. L — Blix. 2B — Burnham (S). 3B — Pappas (S). HR — Gibson (R), Swangard (S).

