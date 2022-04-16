MEDFORD — The Roseburg softball team was swept by South Medford in a Southwest Conference doubleheader on Saturday, losing 3-2 and 7-5.
The Indians (4-11, 0-5 SWC) have dropped six straight. The Panthers (12-3, 4-1) are tied with Sheldon (12-4, 4-1) for second behind Grants Pass (9-7, 5-0) in the conference race.
South Medford scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the opener, then overcame a three-run deficit to take the nightcap.
"It's very disappointing," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said. "I know what this team's capable of and they have the talent. There's still time to turn this around."
Jordan Knutson hit a single with two outs in the seventh to score Nahlani Quigley with the winning run for South Medford in the first game. Kacee Hudson, June Wooster and Kirsten Morgan each stroked two hits in the contest for the Panthers.
Haleigh Wambolt and Jordan McArthur had run scoring hits for the Tribe in the fourth inning. Kami Gibson took the loss, allowing nine hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks.
The Indians struck out 10 times in the game.
Roseburg got the early jump on the Panthers in the nightcap, thanks to a three-run homer by Olivia Dedmon, her first round-tripper of the season. But S.M. responded with a four-spot in the bottom half off Roseburg starter Stephanie Blix.
Hudson went 4-for-4 in the victory. Emma Murphy, Wambolt, Reaghan Gilbert and Gibson all had two hits for the Indians.
"We hit the ball really well in the second game," said Blevins, who was ejected from the contest for arguing an umpire's call.
Roseburg is scheduled to host South Eugene (3-10, 0-5) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a SWC game.
First Game
Roseburg;000;200;0;—;2;4;4
S. Medford;000;001;2;—;3;9;0
Gibson and Stribling; Hudson, Knutson (4) and Hillyer. W — Knutson. L — Gibson. 2B — Blix (R), Wambolt (R).
Second Game
Roseburg;300;020;0;—;5;13;3
S. Medford;401;200;x;—;7;13;2
Blix, Gibson (2) and Stribling; Hudson, Knutson (1) and Hillyer. W — Knutson. L — Blix. 2B — Murphy (R), Hoshowski (R), Hudson (SM). 3B — Ledendecker (SM). HR — Dedmon (R).
