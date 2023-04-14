The Roseburg High School softball team continues to show some growing pains on the diamond.
Playing for the first time in 11 days due to poor weather, the Indians needed to be on their 'A' game against No. 4-ranked South Medford and fell short of that with a pair of losses to the Panthers in a Southwest Conference doubleheader at Stewart Park on Friday.
The Panthers (11-1, 4-1 SWC) stroked 18 hits and got a three-hitter from Nicole Ledendecker in an 8-0 victory in the opener. South Medford scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to take the nightcap, 6-3.
"We hadn't seen the field in two weeks (because of the rain) and the first game was pretty rough," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said. "Our timing was way off, and they didn't make any mistakes in the first game and we made a lot of mistakes. The second game we were making plays ... I felt we hung with them and played really well."
Ledendecker struck out eight and walked one in the first game. Ciera Singleton, Emma Murphy and Isabel Stribling had singles for Roseburg (6-6, 1-4).
"(Ledendecker) pitched a good game," Blevins said.
The Panthers hit Roseburg freshman right-hander Jasmine Morales hard. Sydney Boren went 3-for-5, ripping a three-run homer in the first inning and adding a solo blast in the seventh. Kaycee Hudson, June Woster, Bri Turrey and Ledendecker all added two hits.
Morales struck out six and walked two in 6 1/3 innings before being relieved by Cambria Bachmeier. The Tribe committed five errors.
In Game 2, the Indians scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie up the contest at 3-3 and send it to extra innings.
Murphy delivered an RBI double to score Haleigh Wambolt, who had singled. Reaghan Gilbert knocked in Murphy with a single.
But the Panthers answered with three runs in the eighth, getting three hits and drawing a walk.
Blevins was pleased with the performance of Bachmeier in the circle. The sophomore right-hander went the distance and gave up 11 hits, fanning two and walking two.
"I thought Cam threw one of her best games," Blevins said.
The Indians finished with 10 hits in the contest. Wambolt went 3-for-5, and Ciera Singleton, Gilbert and Alina Houghland all were 2-for-4.
Woster, Ledendecker, Boren and Shelby Hillyer each collected two hits for South.
The Indians are scheduled to host No. 1 Sheldon (11-0, 6-0) at 4:30 p.m. Monday, weather permitting.
First Game
S. Medford;310;300;1;—;8;18;1
Roseburg;000;000;0;—;0;3;5
Ledendecker and Hillyer; Morales, Bachmeier (7) and T. Singleton. W — Ledendecker. L — Morales. HR — Boren 2 (SM).
Second Game
S. Medford;000;030;03;—;6;11;2
Roseburg;001;000;20;—;3;10;2
Hudson, Ledendecker (4) and Hillyer; Bachmeier and T. Singleton. W — Ledendecker. L — Bachmeier. 2B — Stribling (R). 3B — Theole (SM).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.