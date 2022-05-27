TRI CITY — Still unbeaten and still in contention for a state championship.
The second-seeded South Umpqua softball team moved into the semifinals of the OSAA Class 3A softball playoffs on Friday with a 10-3 win over Taft of Lincoln City.
The Lancers finished with 13 hits, including three home runs. Violet Richardson overcame a rough start, pitching a complete-game three-hitter with six strikeouts.
"We were never comfortable. Taft fought hard, but our girls played strong," South Umpqua coach J.P. Kelley said. "We came out slow. (Violet) was struggling to find the strike zone, but eventually found her comfort zone and was effective."
Tatum Kelley gave S.U. the lead for good with a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. Mady Pratt homered in the second and Ashlyn Vey went deep in the sixth.
Vey finished 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Haley Twyman was 2-for-3 with three runs, Pratt went 2-for-3 with a two-bagger and two RBIs and Raiya Estupinian was 2-for-3 with a double. Richardson was 1-for-1 with a double, two walks and a sacrifice fly.
Jorden King homered for the Tigers (19-7), who went 0-4 against South Umpqua this season.
The Lancers (26-0) will host No. 3 Burns (28-1), which shut out No. 11 Blanchet Catholic 7-0 in the quarterfinals, Tuesday in the semifinals.
"We're ready for a dogfight," J.P. Kelley said.
The other semifinal has No. 4 Scio (19-6) traveling to No. 1 Yamhill-Carlton (25-3).
Taft;200;100;0;—;3;3;1
S. Umpqua;320;032;x;—;10;13;1
Weaver and Gates; Richardson and Love. W — Richardson. L — Weaver. 2B — Gates (T), Vey (SU), Pratt (SU), Chapman (SU), Richardson (SU), Estupinian (SU). HR — King (T), Vey (SU), Pratt (SU), Kelley (SU).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.