ROGUE RIVER — The No. 5-ranked South Umpqua softball team shut out Rogue River twice in Far West League doubleheader on Tuesday, winning 4-0 and 14-0.
The second contest was stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule. The Lancers improved to 16-4 overall and 12-2 in the FWL.
Violet Richardson tossed a one-hitter in the opener for S.U., striking out 11 and walking one. The Lancers only finished with three hits, with Violet Richardson, Danika Richardson and Ava White each getting one.
Haley Twyman led South Umpqua at the plate in the nightcap, going 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Ashlyn Vey, Kaydence Norton and Tatum Kelley all homered, and Kelley finished with three RBIs.
S.U. scored nine runs in the top of the third. Freshman Regan Ireland pitched a one-hitter, fanning eight and walking two.
South Umpqua will host Harrisburg in a nonleague game Thursday.
First Game
S. Umpqua;030;001;0;—;4;3;0
R. River;000;000;0;—;0;1;4
V. Richardson and Love; Braxton and Bushey. W — Richardson. L — Braxton. 2B — V. Richardson (SU).
Second Game
S. Umpqua;219;02;—;14;7;1
R. River;000;00;—;0;1;7
Ireland and Love; Swanson, Braxton (3), Kindell (4) and Bushey. W — Ireland. L — Swanson. 2B — Twyman (SU). 3B — D. Richardson (SU). HR — Vey (SU), Norton (SU), Kelley (SU).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
