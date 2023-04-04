STAYTON — The South Umpqua softball team dropped a pair of games against No. 2-ranked teams during a trip to Stayton Friday.
The Lancers, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, had a rally fall short in a 7-6 loss to Class 4A No. 2 Stayton, then got belted by Class 3A No. 2 Scio 11-2 to close out the day.
Saturday's scheduled game with Class 3A No. 5 Pleasant Hill was rained out.
Stayton pitcher Jessica Rule dominated the opening game, earning the pitching win while also hitting three doubles and driving in four runs. The Eagles took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth inning when Madden Pfahler's two-run homer gave Stayton a 7-5 lead.
Kaydence Norton had a double and a homer for South Umpqua.
In the second game, Scio jumped out to an 11-0 lead after three innings and set the cruise control. Ashlyn Vey went 3-for-3 for the Lancers with a double and a solo home run.
South Umpqua (4-2 overall) had its Far West League doubleheader at Lakeview Tuesday postponed due to weather. The Lancers are scheduled to visit North Valley Saturday.
First Game
S. Umpqua;3000210;—;6;7;3
Stayton;230;020;x—;7;5;4
V. Richardson and Love; Rule and Archuleta; W — Rule. L — V. Richardson. 2B — V. Richardson (SU), D. Richardson (SU), Norton (SU), Rule 3 (ST). HR — Norton (SU), Pfahler (ST)
Second Game
Scio;443;000;0;—;11;10;0
S. Umpqua;001;010;0;—;2;7;3
Cooper and Dalke; Kelley, Ireland (2) and Love. W — Cooper. L — Kelley. 2B — Trissel 2 (SC), Brown (SC), Dalke (SC), Johnson (SC), Vey (SU). HR — Vey (SU).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
